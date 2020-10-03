UN, EU, Troika hail Juba agreement as great step towards inclusive peace in Sudan

October 3, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations, European Union and Troika countries welcomed the signing of the inclusive peace agreement between the Sudanese government and armed groups and called for its full implementation.

The Juba agreement for peace in Sudan marks an important development in the national efforts to translate the three slogans of the Sudanese revolution Freedom, Peace and Justice towards a democratic rule at the end of the transition.

But, other groups still did not sign a peace agreement despite their adherence to the revolution’s principles. the SPLM-N of Abdel Aziz al-Hilu which is part of the Juba process but wants a clear separation between the state and religion and the SLM led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur as it calls for an internal peace conference.

In a video message at the signing ceremony, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the Juba Peace Agreement "signals the dawn of a new era" for the people of Sudan and also "a milestone on the road" to sustainable peace and inclusive development in the war-ravaged and impoverished country.

Guterres further called on the non-signatories groups to join the process before to stress that "Ensuring successful implementation will require sustained commitment and collaboration of all parties for the well-being of the people of Sudan".

The UN, EU and Troika praised the South Sudanese role and its efforts to bring the Sudanese parties to the negotiating table and mediated peace deal which will benefit the two Sudans.

The European Union’s foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell hailed the historical achievement of the Sudanese parties saying it should pave the way for an inclusive and comprehensive peace in Sudan.

Borrell further urged the signatories "to implement the different aspects of this peace agreement in good faith and with (a) continued spirit of collaboration" and pledged that the EU will "continue to support the country’s political and economic transition",

For their part, the Troika countries, including Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States, said the Juba agreement marks an "important step toward meeting the calls of the Sudanese people for freedom, peace, and justice".

The three countries, which sought in the past to promote peace and democratic reforms in Sudan, recalled that "A lasting peace will require dedicated and Sudanese-led efforts to implement this agreement in the spirit of cooperation and compromise".

The leaders of the neighbouring countries and IGAD group who were present at the signing ceremony called on the international community to provide the needed financial assistance for the implementation of this agreement.

Also, the leaders of the armed groups intend to visit a number of countries including the Gulf region to call for their support to the process.

In a meeting held on 12 August, the Friends of Sudan group underscored that "sustainable peace and democracy require the continuous support of the partners for the transitional government and timely and effective implementation of economic reforms agreed with the International Monetary Fund program".

