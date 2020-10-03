Kiir awarded peace prize for mediating Sudan deal

October 3, 2020 (JUBA) - President Salva Kiir has been awarded a prize for his mediation of the Sudan peace agreement which was negotiated during one year in the South Sudanese capital.

The peace prize that he received during the signing ceremony of the Sudan peace agreement in Juba on Saturday was delivered by the Universal Peace Federation, an international and interreligious non-governmental organisation to support efforts for peace in the world.

Also, South Sudanese presidential adviser Tut Gatluak who is the head of the mediation team and South Sudanese minister Dhieu Matouk who is the rapporteur of the mediation have been awarded for their active role in the peace process.

The Sudanese peace parties have recognized the role of the South Sudanese leadership in the peace process and expressed their gratitude for President Kiir personal involvement during the negotiations.

In a speech delivered at the end of the peace ceremony and the reception of the prize, Kiir said he was honoured for brokered the peace deal.

"I am pleased to have been honoured and recognized for my efforts. The award honours both my efforts and our people’s aspirations for a peaceful region," he emphasized.

Kiir pledged to keep on his efforts and bring his former comrade Abdel Aziz al-Hilu the leader of the SPLM-N to the negotiating table.

(ST)