Govt, SRF agree to include peace agreement in Sudan’s transitional constitution

October 4, 2020 (JUBA) - The Sudanese government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) agreed on Sunday to include the Juba peace agreement in the constitutional document within two weeks.

On Sunday, the first meeting between the Sudanese government and the SRF took place in the South Sudanese capital, Juba, after the final signing of the peace agreement on 3 October.

Under the peace agreement, the SRF leaders will participate in the government institutions, at the level of the sovereign council, the cabinet and the legislative council, as well as the state level.

Following the meeting, SRF leader Hadi Idriss affirmed "the seriousness of the peace partners to implement the agreement document."

"The joint meeting discussed several issues related to the arrival of the SRF leaders to Khartoum, the beginning of the implementation of the agreement and the inclusion of the peace agreement in the constitutional document in less than two weeks," further said Idriss.

In August 2019, the Transitional Military Council and the "Declaration of Freedom and Change" forces signed the "Constitutional Declaration", and the "Political Declaration" including the structures of the transitional institutions and power-sharing and the programme of the transition.

The two parties agreed not to postpone any provisions of the agreement, as they are governed by the implementation matrix," said Mohamed Hassan al-Taishi, a member of the Sovereign Council and official spokesman for the government negotiation delegation.

He stressed "the importance of beginning to implement the security arrangements chapter to prove to the Sudanese people that the war is over so that the formation of the agreed institutions has begun, starting with the Sovereign Council, the Council of Ministers, and the Legislative Council."

He further added that "the formation of the government should not be delayed, and that the parties to the peace agreement will join it after their arrival in Khartoum in the upcoming days."

