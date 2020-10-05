Sudan’s transitional parliament to be formed after SRF return to Sudan

October 5, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - A spokesman for the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) ruling coalition in Sudan said that the Transitional Legislative Council will be formed as soon as the leaders of the Revolutionary Front (SRF) return to Sudan.

On 3 October, the Sudanese government and the SRF armed groups signed a final peace agreement and agreed to include the peace document in the constitutional document that governs the transitional period within two weeks.

"The legislative council will be formed as soon as the leaders of the Revolutionary Front return to Sudan," FFC Spokesman Ibrahim Al-Sheikh told the Sudan Tribune after his return from Juba.

He further said that the FFC leadership is about to hold a meeting with the military component in the Sovereign Council regarding the distribution of parliamentary seats.

The constitutional document granted 67% of the seats of the Parliament to the FFC, the other 33% seats will go to the forces supporting the revolution but did not join the FFC declaration.

The sheikh revealed their intention to hold consultations with the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers on the need to amend the constitutional document to be consistent with the peace agreement.

"It is assumed that the document will be amended by the Legislative Council, but if there is a need that calls to amend it now, this can be done through a joint meeting of the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers."

"The constitutional document did not mention FFC’s participation in the joint meeting, but any amendment preceded is by consultations between the power structures," he added.

He pointed out that the issue of the chairmanship of the Sovereign Council had not been discussed yet.

The peace agreement provides that the transition period would be 39 months, beginning from the day the agreement was signed.

Accordingly, the chairmanship of the Sovereign Council by the military component will be extended for several months after what a civilian will replace him.

(ST)