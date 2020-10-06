 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 6 October 2020

Tanzanian appointed to head South Sudan revenue body

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 6, 2020 (JUBA) - A Tanzanian national has been appointed the new head of South Sudan National Revenue Authority (SSNRA).

Dr. Patrick Mugoya, left, shakes hands with Garang Majak, first undersecretary at the Ministry of Finance in Juba, October 5, 2020 (Eye Radio)

Dr. Patrick Mugoya, who was previously the deputy head of Tanzania Revenue Authority, replaces Dr. Olympio Attipoe, a Ghanaian national.

Speaking to reporters in Juba on Tuesday, Mugoya vowed to put in place mechanisms for transparency and accountability in revenue collections as well as end all tax leakages and unnecessary waivers.

“We will put in place measures that will seal loopholes and revenue leakages in terms of tax invasions and unscrupulous exemptions, tax avoidance and the likes as immediate measures,” he said.

Mugoya will be deputized by Brigadier Africano Mande Gedima.

Established in 2018, SSNRA is mandated to assess, collect, manage, and enforce laws relating to taxation and revenue generation.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Before to go to Rome peace talks 2020-10-03 05:23:08 By Tito Anthony On 5 October, the government and holdout groups meet in Rome under the auspice of Sant'Edidio Community to discuss why the latter refused to ink the Revitalized Agreement on the (...)

Online hate speech disturbs peaceful coexistence in South Sudan 2020-10-02 20:22:56 Do some diaspora South Sudanese know online hate speech continues to disturb peaceful co-existence back home By Garang Abraham Malak With due respect to journalistic ethics that at times (...)

Obituary: Ahmed Ibrahim Dreij 2020-09-28 11:36:14 Ahmed Ibrahim Dreij is an Open History Book for Readers, Whether He Was Alive or Deceased in the Grace of God by Mahmoud A. Suleiman Dear noble reader, this article comes out of the habit, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.