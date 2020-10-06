Tanzanian appointed to head South Sudan revenue body

October 6, 2020 (JUBA) - A Tanzanian national has been appointed the new head of South Sudan National Revenue Authority (SSNRA).

Dr. Patrick Mugoya, left, shakes hands with Garang Majak, first undersecretary at the Ministry of Finance in Juba, October 5, 2020 (Eye Radio)

Dr. Patrick Mugoya, who was previously the deputy head of Tanzania Revenue Authority, replaces Dr. Olympio Attipoe, a Ghanaian national.

Speaking to reporters in Juba on Tuesday, Mugoya vowed to put in place mechanisms for transparency and accountability in revenue collections as well as end all tax leakages and unnecessary waivers.

“We will put in place measures that will seal loopholes and revenue leakages in terms of tax invasions and unscrupulous exemptions, tax avoidance and the likes as immediate measures,” he said.

Mugoya will be deputized by Brigadier Africano Mande Gedima.

Established in 2018, SSNRA is mandated to assess, collect, manage, and enforce laws relating to taxation and revenue generation.

(ST)