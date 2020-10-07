Juba agreement for peace in Sudan is a treasure

By Mahmoud A. Suleiman

What has been achieved from the finally signed Sudanese peace agreement in Juba is a treasure, because its price was the loss of innocent civilian lives and the irreparable destruction of livelihood in various regions of Sudan Using a pickaxe to demolish it by the Notoriously Damned regime of the National Congress Party (NCP) led by the genocidal criminal and the fugitive from the international justice Omer Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir, who today is in Kober prison awaiting his extradition to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, the Netherlands with his criminal entourage to join with his ilk from the world’s thuggish criminals. Furthermore, Saturday the third of October 2020 is a remarkable date that remains in the record of the achievements of the people of Sudan. It is Noteworthy that the Month of October reminds us of the Glorious October 21, 1964, Glorious Revolution in which the people of Sudan were able to overthrow the regime of General Ibrahim Abboud and restored democratic rule to Sudan.

The Peace Agreement signed in the City of Juba on Saturday the third of October 2020 is legitimate property of every Sudanese citizen irrespective of his or her regional, ethnic affiliation.

With the final signing of the Sudanese peace in Juba, the capital of the state of South Sudan, the Sudanese people will have closed the file of futile wars and opened the file of development, prosperity, decent living and progress for all the people of Sudan in villages, towns, cities and the capital, Khartoum and the countryside without exclusion/ discrimination, because this peace is not the monopoly of anyone. Rather, it belongs to all the members of the Sudanese people who have been afflicted by the absurd fire of wars since the dawn of independence of our country Sudan from the Condominium Colonization more than sixty years ago.

GRATITUDE

During these unique historical moments, the people of Sudan extend their gratitude to Mr Tut Galwak, the man of peace, and the rest of the team that is with him. Moreover, one hardly can find suitable words or phrases to commend our highly respected comrade South Sudan President General Salva Kiir Mayardit, and his government and the people of the Republic of South Sudan.

While we are Congratulating ourselves and thanking the Sudanese people in general, and the peoples of the marginalized regions in particular on the occasion of signing final peace agreement of Sudan, in Juba, the capital of the brotherly/sisterly state of South Sudan, we paying Congratulations to the Sudanese people for signing the peace agreement., we have compassion on the souls of the martyrs of the Sudanese nation since the dawn of the departure of the British Colonials; the last martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of freedom, peace and justice, looking forwards to this historic day. Sadly, we miss them and their memory will remain forever, we pray for their souls. And moreover, we hope speedy recovery for the wounded and injured, freedom for detainees to return to their families, and a safe return of the missing ones.

Despite the absence of the two rebel leaders, Abdulaziz Al-Hilu and Abdel-Wahid Muhammad Ahmed el-Nour from the historic occasion to sign the peace agreement in the Capital of the Republic of South Sudan Juba, the Sudanese people were happy and jubilantly dancing in Juba and in Khartoum, rejoicing the coming of the much-needed peace which will silence the humming sound of guns and cannons. Yes, this peace agreement though seems incomplete to some of the Sudanese people but it is, a very important step in the eyes of the majority who lived the atrocities of the wars and will definitely put an end to the war and open a new page in the history of Sudan. This finally signed Sudanese Peace Agreement in Juba has been reached after arduous consultations and discussions between the rebel groups and the mediators as well as the facilitators that lasted more than a year in Juba where serious discussions over the aspects of the Sudanese problem with full transparency and determination of the Sudanese parties to reach a just and sustainable peace, ending the wars and fighting between the people of the country and the efforts of the mediators, they reached this historic achievement. Peace of Juba turned the page of war and confirmed that peace comes with serious dialogue, desire, will and determination, peace of Juba, the victory of the people’s will, by achieving the second pillar of the 19th December 2018 Glorious Revolution slogan.

After consultations and discussions that lasted more than a year in Juba, discussing the aspects of the Sudanese problem with full transparency, with the determination of the Sudanese parties to reach peace, ending the wars and fighting between the people of the country and the efforts of the mediators, they reached this historic achievement. Peace of Juba turned the page of war and confirmed that peace comes with serious dialogue, desire, will and determination, peace of Juba, the victory of the people’s will, by achieving the second pillar of the revolution slogan (peace). It is true that there are comrades from the armed struggle forces who did not sign in Juba, including the two major movements, Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Abdulaziz Al-Hilu, and the Sudan Liberation Movement army commanded by Abdul Wahid Muhammad Ahmad al-Nur, they are part and parcel and essential components of the comrades who have taken up arms and contributed into the Sudanese revolution and an essential part of this peace. As it is understood, they are not against the Juba Peace Agreement, but they have their reservations despite most of their demands were written and taken record of them in the Final Juba Peace Agreement signed between the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) and the transitional Sudanese government. It is strongly belied that the two holdouts are expected to catch up with peace in the near future. with the ongoing efforts of the mediators and facilitators with the continuation of the dialogue and further consultations with them, they will soon join peace, and this peace belongs to all the Sudanese people and is protected by the Sudanese people, and whoever wants to obstruct this peace or wants to promote or trade in the absence of the Abdel Wahid and Al-Hilu movements to obstruct the peace process will find himself face to face with the Sudanese people.

The squabbles between the Sudanese armed movements, whether belonging to the Darfur region or in other regions, in addition to the policies of the defunct regime of the National Congress Party (NCP) and its genocidal ousted President played evil tactics to delay the reaching to a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace during the past 17 years of war for the case of the Darfur region.

It is not surprising that some of the armed movements have missed the event of the final signing of the Sudanese Peace, which took place in the capital of the sisterly state of South Sudan on Saturday the third of October 2020, in the presence of the regional and international circles that represented by the African Union (AU), the European Union(EU), the Arab League, the United Nations (UN), and of course the presence of the head of the transitional period of Sudan, represented by General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, and the transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, but unfortunately two leaders of the armed struggle movements were absent from the unique occasion, Abdul Wahid Muhammad Ahmed al-Nur, head of the Sudan Liberation Movement and Army from Darfur, and Commander Abdulaziz Al-Hilu The leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army in North Sudan, while attended and signed the final peace agreement, the Sudan Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) led by Dr. Gibril Ibrahim Muhammed and the Sudan people’s Liberation Movement, the leadership of General Malik Agar, and the head of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) , Dr. Al-Hadi Idris, also attended the head of the Sudan Liberation Movement and Army, Minni Arku Minnawi and the rest of the representatives Armed movements.

The Sudanese Peace has been finally signed in Juba as the first of the most important steps to return Sudan to the right path. Protecting and implementing Juba peace is the responsibility of every Sudanese citizen and it requires great efforts locally, coupled with regional and international assistance.

Those Sudanese components who suffered the scourge of the absurd wars of attrition will be sending their heartfelt thanks to the people of South Sudan, the government of President Salva Kiir, the United States of America, the Republic of Chad represented by Marshal Idriss Déby Itno, the European Union (EU), the state of Ethiopia, Djibouti, Somalia, and the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the UAE, Qatar, the Arab League, formally the League of Arab States, the African Union (AU), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and all those who contributed to the peace process in Sudan.

It is noteworthy that the upcoming stage after the signing of peace is considered a stage of tireless work for the building of what has destroyed by wars and providing the means of stability. Thus, the Sudanese government and its people must all strive and work hard with honesty and full force in cities, rural areas and camps for the internally displaced people (IDPs) and refugees to remove the effects of wars and destruction, and to build and reconstruct what the war has destroyed. The slogan will be: “With peace and stability, we build Sudan and fulfil the hopes of the coming generation. AND WE WILL KEEP Chanting Welcome to peace and silence to the sound of weapons and cannons!

We pay the warmest congratulations on signing the dream of Sudan (peace), a dream that was fulfilled with the determination and wisdom of our leaders in the Sudan Revolutionary Movement and Front.

The proud people of Sudan are the people who have been very patient with the ravages of injustice, persecution and displacement, and have suffered from wars and their woes. Now has come the hour of salvation from the painful bitterness of the past. The hour of work has come, the hour of hope, development and safety has come.

The history of our country has witnessed wars imposed on it, whose effects intensified every day, and brutal repression reaped innocent souls in the Nuba Mountains, Blue Nile and Darfur, and millions of Sudanese people have suffered from miserable living conditions due to the financial and administrative corruption of the gangs of the defunct regime.

The people of Sudan at this juncture hope that the signing of Sudan’s peace in Juba to achieve a comprehensive implementation to address all of the Sudanese crisis, because it is believed that there is the necessity of uniting the ranks and mobilizing energies to develop and achieve the aspirations and longings of the Sudanese people, and this seems to have been achieved on Saturday the 3rd of October 2020. We cannot but beseech the Almighty to sponsor this agreement and pledge to his care.

We also ask the forces that signed the agreement to accelerate the pace of joint action and activate its mechanisms to implement the slogans of the glorious December 2018 Revolution: (Freedom, Peace and Justice). We hope to see this gigantic agreement fully and effectively implemented on the ground.

We send our heartfelt greetings and congratulations today to our righteous martyrs, on top of them the martyr of duty late Dr Khalil Ibrahim Muhammed and his compatriot colleagues among them the martyr Jammali Hassan Jalaladdin and as well to our wounded, the missing and to their families.

Glory and eternity to the martyrs of the revolution and the speedy healing for its wounded The Juba Peace Agreement for peace in Sudan was signed on Saturday the third of October 2020, and despite some radical reservations in some political forces and armed rebels, it will not prevent an individual from being optimistic about it. As the British leader Winston Churchill has been reported to have said that he is optimistic because everything except optimism is useless. The optimism of the people of Sudan is in the midst of the evils of our instinct for survival. Churchill also said if you find yourself wading in Hell, you continue to wade through, and in it, you will be saved!

Ome would like to bring at the end of this article the transcript of the United Nations Secretary-General's video message at the signing ceremony of the Juba Peace Agreement: António Guterres, the ninth Secretary-General of the United Nations said:

“The signing of the Juba Peace Agreement signals the dawn of a new era for the people of Sudan. It is a milestone on the road to achieving sustainable peace and inclusive development. I commend the signatories for working towards the common objective of peace, despite the difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. I also commend the Government of South Sudan for its role in facilitating the negotiations during these challenging circumstances. Today’s ceremony has special meaning for the people of Darfur, offering hope for a more peaceful and prosperous future. The United Nations has been proud to support the Darfur track of the talks through the UN–African Union Mission in Darfur.

Now it is critical that the agreement translates into tangible improvements in people’s lives. As we look ahead, we know that achieving an inclusive, comprehensive and country-wide peace requires all parties at the table. I call on the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North Abdelaziz Al-Hilu to fully engage in negotiations — embracing the opportunity presented by the recent signing of the agreement on principles alongside Prime Minister Hamdok in Addis Ababa. I also call on the Sudan Liberation Army Abdul Wahid Al-Nur to immediately join the peace process. Ensuring successful implementation will require sustained commitment and collaboration of all parties for the well-being of the people of Sudan. The United Nations looks forward to supporting this historic journey towards peace.

Thank you.

Dr. Mahmoud A. Suleiman is an author, columnist and a blogger. His blog is http://thussudan.wordpress.com/