 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 7 October 2020

Oil firm plans to build $500m refinery in South Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 7, 2020 (JUBA) – Trinity Energy, a South Sudanese oil marketing firm on Wednesday announced plans to construct a $500 million crude oil refinery in the Paloch oil fields of Upper Nile State.

South Sudanese soldiers at an oil refinery in Upper Nile state (AFP)

The refinery, an official said, will provide the region with refined oil.

"The idea is to build a scalable refinery that will eventually reach the size of 40,000 barrels per day. That is our plan," Robert Eric Mdeza, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Trinity Energy said on Monday.

He further revealed that the firm, which controls about 40 percent of the country’s oil market, also plans to build a 50 million liter storage capacity of refined products along Juba-Bahr-el-Ghazal highway.

"We will refine it right near the sources and find the market. One market is obvious is South Sudan, next door is Ethiopia, Sudan and the surrounding countries are the potential market,” stressed Mdeza.

According to the official, the marketing firm would seek ways to partner with banks to finance the construction of the refinery project.

Oil production is crucial for South Sudan to recover from years of civil war that devastated the economy. While the nation is estimated to have the third-biggest reserves of the commodity in sub-Saharan Africa, production of about 170,000 barrels a day is less than half the output before fighting broke out in December 2013.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Juba agreement for peace in Sudan is a treasure 2020-10-08 09:09:08 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman What has been achieved from the finally signed Sudanese peace agreement in Juba is a treasure, because its price was the loss of innocent civilian lives and the (...)

Before to go to Rome peace talks 2020-10-03 05:23:08 By Tito Anthony On 5 October, the government and holdout groups meet in Rome under the auspice of Sant'Edidio Community to discuss why the latter refused to ink the Revitalized Agreement on the (...)

Online hate speech disturbs peaceful coexistence in South Sudan 2020-10-02 20:22:56 Do some diaspora South Sudanese know online hate speech continues to disturb peaceful co-existence back home By Garang Abraham Malak With due respect to journalistic ethics that at times (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.