South Sudan army unification will be effective in November: official



October 7, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The South Sudanese government said that the unification of the armed forces in the country will be effective in November of this year.

The unification of the armed groups with the government army of South Sudan had to be achieved during the first six months of the pre-transitional period after the signing of the revitalized peace agreement.

However two years after the signing of the agreement, the matter is still pending due to the lack of resources and international support for the costly process.

The deputy head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Mohamed Hamdan Daglo "Hemetti" on Wednesday met in Juba with First Vice-President Riek Machar, and the South Sudanese Presidental Advisor for Security Affairs Tut Gatluak to discuss the implementation the revitalized peace agreement.

"Concerning the implementation of the security arrangements, the forces (of the armed groups) have been gathered in training camps. They will be graduated within a month from now and integrated into the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF)," said Gatluak in statements to the media after the meeting.

"On the political side, the government has been formed, and the formation of state governments is imminent," said the presidential aide according to a statement released in Khartoum by the Sovereign Council.

He added that the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement is moving towards its goals to achieve security and stability in South Sudan.

On 12 September 2018, the parties to South Sudan peace process signed a final peace agreement in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, in the presence of the heads of state of the East African Development Authority (IGAD) which mediated the talks.

On Tuesday Hemetti was received by President Kiir o discuss peace implementation in South Sudan.

"Several factors have delayed troops’ training, including the lack of weapons due to the arms embargo imposed on South Sudan," he said after the meeting.

(ST)