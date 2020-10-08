AfDB calls for proper utilisation of public funds in South Sudan

October 7, 2020 (JUBA) - The African Development Bank (AfDB) has called for proper utilization of non-oil revenues during the revitalized transitional period for South Sudan to achieve economic growth.

Speaking in the capital, Juba on Tuesday, Benedict Kanu, AfDB Country Manager for South Sudan appealed to financial institutions in the country to be transparent and accountable to the public.

He was speaking during a ceremony organized by the Finance ministry to welcome Patrick Magoya, a Tanzanian national who has been appointed to head South Sudan National Revenue Authority.

For his part, Alain Noudehou, UN humanitarian coordinator for South Sudan, said proper public financial management is important for the prosperity and development of the war-torn East African nation.

"Managing public financial management in South Sudan is very key for the country’s ability to recover and the country’s own development going forward. When you talk about public financial management, there are two parts. One part is how you generate revenue; the other part is how you spend it. Either way, you have to do it in a way that is transparent, efficient and effective," he said.

The First Undersecretary in the Finance Ministry, Garang Majak said he is optimistic the new team at the national revenue authority will address challenges in revenue collections.

"We know very well, we are facing a lot of economic challenges. But with the new team, they will make sure that sufficient and effective mechanisms are designed to collect sufficient revenues to make sure that we prioritize our financial obligation, our financial services to the government and to the people of South Sudan," he said.

The economy of South Sudan is one of the most oil-dependent economies in the world. This is despite being endowed with a lot of natural resources, including very fertile agricultural land and a vast number of livestock of over 60 million cattle, sheep and goats.

Over the years, however, political instability, poor governance and corruption continue to hinder the development of the young nation.

(ST)