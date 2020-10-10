875,000 people are affected by floods in Sudan

October 9, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Unprecedented flooding in Sudan has affected over 875,000 people who are in need of humanitarian assistance, said the UN spokesman on Friday.

"Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that the devastating rains that have left more than 875,000 people in need of aid and claimed more than 150 lives since July have started to subside," said Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

He further added that the full extent of the unprecedented flooding will only become evident in the months ahead.

According to OCHA, over 30% of the water samples analyzed across 13 states were contaminated. Also, the extensive damage to hundreds of water sources and the collapse of several thousands of latrines increase the likelihood of disease outbreaks.

More than 10 million people risk contracting waterborne diseases as Malaria and other vector-borne diseases are expected to rise.

Malaria cases have increased in seven localities of North Darfur and different parts of Sennar State.

Also, West Darfur reported nearly 100 cases of chikungunya, and hundreds of cases of viral haemorrhagic fever have been reported in Northern, River Nile, Kassala, Khartoum, Sennar and West Kordofan states.

Humanitarian organizations have reached over 400,000 people to date, but low funding is hampering aid workers’ capacity.

Overall, the humanitarian appeal in Sudan has received less than half of the $1.6 billion requested, said Stéphane Dujarric.

(ST)