Chinese medics aid orphanage center in South Sudan

October 10, 2020 (JUBA) – Medics from China on Thursday visited a children’s home in South Sudan and provided medical assistance.

Speaking during the visit to Juba Orphanage center, the head of the Chinese medical team in South Sudan, Wu Huaiguo, said they chose to support orphaned children and show solidarity with them as part of efforts to celebrate the 71st anniversary of China’s National Day.

"We hope that they can have the confidence to overcome the difficulties of growing without parents and become better people in the future," said Wu.

He added, "We will continue to pay attention to these children and provide help to these children as much as possible”.

The director of the orphanage center, Angelo Kenyi lauded the Chinese for their continued support to the children’s facility.

"We are grateful to the Chinese medical team because since they arrived in South Sudan, they have been visiting these children to spend time with them," he remarked.

Juba orphanage center is currently a home to more than 60 disadvantaged children.

(ST)