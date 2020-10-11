Sant’Egidio to monitor South Sudan ceasefire deal: SSOMA



October 10, 2020 (JUBA) - The national unity government and the holdout alliance led by Thomas Cirilo agreed that the Sant’Egidio community would monitor the fragile cessation of hostilities in South Sudan

The ceasefire agreement between the government and South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA) mediated by Sant’Egidio was signed in Rome on 12 January and implemented in February 2020. Hover, the clashed several times and traded accusation of breaching the deal.

During the second day of the fourth round of talks under the auspice of the Sant’Egidio in Rome, the government and SSOMA negotiating delegations discussed the truce and ways to monitor it to curb the repeated violations.

In a written statement extended to Sudan Tribune, Deng Vanage, SSOMA negotiating delegation spokesman said the parties agreed that the Sant’Egidio would monitor the cessation of hostilities

The "COHA within three months shall be monitored and verified by mediating Sant’Egidio and based on the outcome of monitoring and verification of political will, then the parties shall decide whether to continue with or discard COHA".

The government and SSOMA headed by Thomas Cirillo discussed the Cessation of Hostilities’ Agreement COHA two parties recommitted themselves to early January and operationalized in late February this year.

"(The) Monitoring and verification shall only be operationalized immediately after the proposed CTSAMVM’s workshop takes place in November," he further added.

The SSOMA led Cirilo rejected the participation of SSUF of Paul Malong and Real SPLM led by Pagan Amum under the umbrella of SSOMA.

The mediation reportedly has held separate meetings between the two factions.

SSOMA said that Malong had been suspended and Pagan refused to sign the charter of the alliance demanding to reintegrate the former SPLA chief of state before to endorse it.

(ST)