October 12, 2020 (KAMPALA) - Uganda, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have reached an agreement to jointly develop road infrastructure to boost trade.

Speaking during Uganda’s 58th Independence Day event on Friday, President Yoweri Museveni said the three countries have agreed to construct and develop a number of roads to improve trade.

"We have poor infrastructure connecting our trade partners in the region. We have reached an agreement to develop infrastructure with our trade partners in the region like Congo," he remarked.

Museveni further said Uganda needs trade with the DRC and South Sudan so the income can be used to construct better roads.

In November last year, Museveni and his DRC counterpart, Felix Tshisekedi met in Uganda and discussed among others, trade, security and how to improve the bilateral relations between the two countries. The two presidents also agreed to improve road transport between their countries.

The roads to be constructed into the DRC are through the areas of Rutshuru, Goma, Butembo, Bunia and Beni, which are said to be key towns.

Uganda reportedly earns $500 million from the DRC annually.

(ST)