Govt, armed groups discuss harmonizing Sudan constitution, peace deal

October 11, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Ministry of Justice briefed the delegation of the peace signatory groups about an amended draft of the transitional constitutional document after harmonizing it with the Juba peace agreement.

In line with the peace agreement signed between the government, and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) and SLM of Minni Minnawi on October 3, the constitutional document should be amended to include the deal.

Also, the peace deal takes primacy over the constitutional document in the event of a conflict between the two texts.

On Sunday, the Minister of Justice and a number of ministry officials held a meeting with the advance delegation of the armed movements, to discuss harmonizing the constitutional document with the peace agreement.

"The Ministry of Justice has drafted an amended version of the constitutional document after including the Juba agreement for peace in Sudan," said the Minister of Justice, Nasr al-Din Abdel Bari in statements to the official Sudan News Agency after the meeting.

Abdel Bari pointed out that the Transitional Government "is now moving to achieve the second pillar of the revolution’s slogans, which is achieving peace."

For his part, the head of the armed groups’ delegation Yasir Arman said that the advance delegation will study the draft constitutional text prepared by the Ministry of Justice, and file their observations to the ministry as soon as possible, in line with the agreed timetable before to start achieving and building peace.

According to the implementation matrix, the peace agreement must be included in the constitutional document within 10 days of the date of the final signing.

The leaders of the armed groups scheduled to arrive in Khartoum on the 3rd of November.

In a tweet on Sunday, Minni Minawi, head of the Sudan Liberation Movement, urged the completion of the harmonization process, stressing that it will free the constitutional document "from the grip of the (FFC) political parties."

"Therefore, those in charge of the (harmonization process) from the parties to the agreement must focus on eliminating provisions that contradict the agreement, such as nominations that the parties make in the name of Forces for Freedom and Change," he stressed.

