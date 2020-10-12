SSOMA denies demanding for ‘kokora’ in South Sudan

October 12, 2020 (ROME) – South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance (SSOMA) has described social media reports that it demanded for re-introduction of ‘kokora’ in the country as “fake" news.

Thomas Cirilo hold pres conference with Sant Egidio officials in Rome on 20 Nov 2019 (S Egidio photo)

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Sunday, SSOMA delegation’s spokesman, Deng Vanang said the alliance has no intention to demand for the re-introduction of kokora or geo-political balkanization on regional basis.

“That fake news should be treated as well choregraphed ploy meant to paint SSOMA as an Equatorian front for the return of 1983 kokora era. No anybody within SSOMA pertainity said or wrote that Dinka and Nuer should leave Equatoria land. Nuer or Dinka shouldn’t be given a land in Nimule,” he clarified.

According to the official, the leader of the National Salvation Front (NAS), Gen. Thomas Cirilo Sawaka to whom the allegation is attributed does not in any way subscribe to such decadent ideology of making South Sudan an enclave of ethno-regional chauvinism.

“The people behind these claims are instead supporters of the old fashioned, corrupt and genocidal regime whose aim is to continue dividing and ruling long suffering people of South Sudan through this desperate last kick of the dying horse,” stressed Vanang.

“The above mentioned allegation is a non-starter and should be treated as such,” he added.

On Saturday, the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) and the holdout group led by Cirilo agreed that the Sant’Egidio community would monitor the fragile cessation of hostilities in South Sudan.

The ceasefire agreement between the government and the opposition alliance mediated by the Sant’Egidio was signed in Rome on January 12 and implemented in February 2020. However, they clashed several times and traded accusations of breaching the ceasefire accord.

(ST)