Sudan receives training warship from Russia

Russian warship to Sudan (ST photo)October 11, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Navy received during the weekend a military training ship donated by Russian army within the framework of a military cooperation agreement between Khartoum and Moscow.

The handover ceremony took place at the naval base Flamengo on the Red Sea, where the Russian flag was lowered, and the flag of Sudan was raised to mark the receipt of the ship, in the presence of a high-ranking Russian delegation, the Red Sea Governor, and the military commander of the region along with a number of the Navy commanders.

In his speech during the reception ceremony, Engineer Rear-Admiral Haji Ahmed Youssef said that "the ship is a real addition to the capabilities of the Sudanese Navy in the field of training, and appreciated the Russian support in this regard."

A team of Russian military instructors will remain for a month in Sudan to train the Sudanese crew.

On January 9, 2019, Moscow revealed its approval of a military cooperation agreement with Sudan under which the two countries will work to develop relations in the areas of joint military training, engineering training, and military education.

Also, the agreement provides for use of Port Sudan by Russian warships after notification not later than 7 days before the date of entry. The agreement was not affected by the political change that took place in Sudan.

In October 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the head of the Sovereign CouncilAbdel Fatt al-Burhan on the sidelines of the Russian-African summit in Sochi and declared his support to the political change Sudan.

During a meeting with the visiting Director of the General Administration of International Cooperation at the Russian Defense Ministry in February 2020, the Sudanese army Chief of Staff Mohamed Othman al-Hussein stressed the importance of activating the military agreements signed between Khartoum and Moscow.

(ST)

