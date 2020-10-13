 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 13 October 2020

Sudanese pound continues to fall ahead of fuel subsidy cut

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

An employee of a money changer holds a stack of U.S. Dollar notes before giving it to a customer in Jakarta, October 8, 2015. (Reuters Photo)October 12, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s pound fell to a record low in the black market on Monday, ahead of the announced removal of fuel subsidy.

On Monday, the dollar was selling for 255 Sudanese pounds in cash transactions compared to 248 pounds on Sunday, while the euro sold 290 pounds.

The parallel market in Khartoum witnessed a short lull following the signing of a peace agreement between the government and the armed groups in the capital of South Sudan, Juba, early this month.

A dealer who declined to be named told Sudan Tribune that the black market witnessed an increase in the demand compared to previous days.

Traders attributed the new decline to an increase in the demand for foreign currencies, following the announcement of a plan to lift fuel subsidies.

He added that traders are anticipating that the government demand for hard currencies to cover the import of commodities, especially fuel.

The Sudanese Energy Minister Khairy Abdel Rahman on Monday said that the fuel price would be determined according to the oil prices in the global market and calculated based on the cost of the dollar in the parallel market.

Sudanese government decided to cut fuel subsidy and liberalize its price, as part of economic reforms in the country.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok who used to manage the U.S. administration, on Sunday, confessed that the democratic transition in his country is harmed by continued Sudan’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism.

“We are isolated from the world,” Hamdok told the Financial Times.

"He added that it was unjust to treat Sudan as a pariah state more than 20 years after it expelled bin Laden, and a year after it overthrew the regime that harboured him," stressed the British newspaper.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Advice to Sant’Egidio-mediated South Sudan peace process 2020-10-11 23:26:07 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi According to media reports, peace talks between the government of South Sudan and the holdout opposition group, the South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA) (...)

Juba agreement for peace in Sudan is a treasure 2020-10-08 09:09:08 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman What has been achieved from the finally signed Sudanese peace agreement in Juba is a treasure, because its price was the loss of innocent civilian lives and the (...)

Before to go to Rome peace talks 2020-10-03 05:23:08 By Tito Anthony On 5 October, the government and holdout groups meet in Rome under the auspice of Sant'Edidio Community to discuss why the latter refused to ink the Revitalized Agreement on the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.