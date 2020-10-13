 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 13 October 2020

Sudan endorses Juba peace agreement

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Abdel Fatah al-Burhan chairs a meeting of the Higher Peace Council in Khartoum (SC photo)October 12, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Sovereign Council and the Cabinet approved the Juba agreement for peace in Sudan, in a joint meeting held on Monday evening.

The meeting discussed the 3-October agreement and praised the great effort made by the negotiating delegations from both sides, including experts from ministries and various bodies.

The joint meeting, which replaces the parliament, was chaired by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

According to a statement released after the meeting, the participant praised the role of the South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and the mediation team for their efforts to ensure the success of the peace process.

Al-Burhan had received on Monday morning the Chief Mediator Tut Gatluak who handed him the text of the peace agreement.

The Sovereign Council and the cabinet agreed on the need to create a suitable atmosphere for the implementation of the agreement and to provide the required needs.

The Sudanese government and the signatory groups nowadays are holding meetings in Khartoum to harmonize the peace agreement and the transitional constitution.

The joint meeting emphasized the need for good preparation of the eastern Sudan conference, which will discuss and endorse the eastern Sudan agreement.

The conference should involve the Beja groups that are opposed to the deal.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Advice to Sant’Egidio-mediated South Sudan peace process 2020-10-11 23:26:07 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi According to media reports, peace talks between the government of South Sudan and the holdout opposition group, the South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA) (...)

Juba agreement for peace in Sudan is a treasure 2020-10-08 09:09:08 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman What has been achieved from the finally signed Sudanese peace agreement in Juba is a treasure, because its price was the loss of innocent civilian lives and the (...)

Before to go to Rome peace talks 2020-10-03 05:23:08 By Tito Anthony On 5 October, the government and holdout groups meet in Rome under the auspice of Sant'Edidio Community to discuss why the latter refused to ink the Revitalized Agreement on the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.