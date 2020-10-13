Sudan endorses Juba peace agreement

October 12, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Sovereign Council and the Cabinet approved the Juba agreement for peace in Sudan, in a joint meeting held on Monday evening.

The meeting discussed the 3-October agreement and praised the great effort made by the negotiating delegations from both sides, including experts from ministries and various bodies.

The joint meeting, which replaces the parliament, was chaired by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

According to a statement released after the meeting, the participant praised the role of the South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and the mediation team for their efforts to ensure the success of the peace process.

Al-Burhan had received on Monday morning the Chief Mediator Tut Gatluak who handed him the text of the peace agreement.

The Sovereign Council and the cabinet agreed on the need to create a suitable atmosphere for the implementation of the agreement and to provide the required needs.

The Sudanese government and the signatory groups nowadays are holding meetings in Khartoum to harmonize the peace agreement and the transitional constitution.

The joint meeting emphasized the need for good preparation of the eastern Sudan conference, which will discuss and endorse the eastern Sudan agreement.

The conference should involve the Beja groups that are opposed to the deal.

(ST)