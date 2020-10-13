South Sudan dispels rumour of Ebola outbreak

October 12, 2020 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s health ministry has denied reports of an Ebola outbreak after the mysterious deaths of three people in Raja, a town in Western Bahr el Ghazal State last week.

Nurse treats a man suspected of carrying the Sudan strain of Ebola, Uganda (AFP)

" I would like to empathize that there is no Ebola virus in South Sudan and there is no reason to panic," John Rumunu, the director of preventive health service at the ministry told reporters on Monday.

He said results of all suspected cases of Ebola turned out negative.

"The ministry of health would like to inform the public that the samples tested negative for Ebola Virus Disease and other forms of Viral Hemorrhagic Fever," stressed Rumunu.

The official, however, revealed that the health ministry is working with its partners to establish the cause of death of the three people and further strengthen preventive measures in the country.

Ebola is a viral hemorrhagic fever of humans and other primates caused by Ebola viruses. Signs and symptoms typically start between two days and three weeks after contracting the virus with a fever, sore throat, muscular pain, and headaches. Vomiting, diarrhoea and rash usually follow along with the decreased function of the liver and kidneys.

(ST)