Sudan’s prime minister fires Kassala governor

October 13, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Prime Minister, Abdallah Hamdok, on Tuesday relieved Saleh Mohamed Saleh Ammar from his position as Governor of Kassala State to defuse tensions in the east of the country.

Ammar is one of the civilian governors appointed by Abdallah Hamdok on 23 July 2020 to replace the military governors. Like the others, he was nominated by the Forces for Freedom and Change in Kassala.

However, his appointed ignited tribal tensions in the eastern Sudan state as the Hadandawi strongly rejected the appointment of a foreigner in their state, alluding to the roots of his ethnic group the Beni Amer.

Sudan Tribune learnt that the prime minister asked the state governor to resign, but he resisted, forcing Hamdok to fire him from his post.

Reports say that the Security and Defence Council recommended his dismissal to avoid further escalations in Kassala.

The governor was unable to assume his duties due to the strong rejection of the Hadandawi who also rejected the peace agreement inked with a Beja Congress faction of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front.

On Tuesday evening, the Beni Amer tribal council issued a statement rejecting Hamdok’s decision to relieve Ammar pointing to its racist considerations.

"As we express our deep regret for the (dismissal of the governor), we consider it as a reward for those who threatened the social peace," the tribal body said in a statement on Tuesday.

Activists on the social media posted photos showing protesters blocked roads with burning tires in the neighbourhood inhabited by Beni Amer people.

