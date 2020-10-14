Sudan’s amended interim constitution should be adopted in 24 hours: Arman

October 13, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The head of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) advance’s delegation, Yasir Arman the transitional authority organs would amend the constitutional document to include the peace agreement in it within the next 24 hours.

According to the implementation matrix of the peace agreement signed between the transitional government and the SRF on October 3, the deal should be included in the Transitional Constitutional Document within 10 days from the signature date.

Information Minister and government spokesman Faisal Mohamed Saleh told the Sudan Tribune Tuesday that the joint meeting between the Sovereignty Council and the Council of Ministers on Monday formed a committee to determine the required amendments in the constitutional document to be harmonized with the peace agreement.

While Arman stressed that the amended constitutional text which includes the peace agreement should be endorsed within 24 hours.

"We expect that the interim legislative council will pass the (amended) constitutional document within the next 24 hours if things go as planned," he told Sudan Tribune on Tuesday.

"So far there is no obstacle to its adoption," he stressed.

SRF leading negotiator indicated that as soon as the amendment of the constitutional document is achieved, several decrees will be issued to implement the provisions of the peace agreement.

The constitutional document granted the powers of the Transitional Legislative Council to a joint meeting between the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers, until the establishment of the parliament, which is expected to be formed this month.

Arman said that the SRF delegation discussed the draft amended constitution prepared by the Minister of Justice, adding that these amendments were approved in a joint meeting between the Justice Ministry and the SRF with the participation of legal experts.

Arman, who is the vice president of the SPLM-North led by Malik Agar, said that aligning the peace agreement with the constitutional document is a legal measure to make the peace agreement effective.

The amendment of the constitutional document "does not aim to harm the main principles of democratic transition," he said, stressing that peace "is one of the first goals of the revolution that must be completed, and the government itself has put it at the top of its priorities."

The SRF leaders are expected to actively participate in the transitional government and take part in the implementation of the peace agreement, especially those provisions related to security arrangements, returning the displaced to their villages, and achieving justice.

On Monday, a joint meeting of the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers approved the peace agreement.

In a related development, the Supreme Committee for the Peace Process Arrangements held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the preparations and accommodations of the SRF leaders when they return to Khartoum on 3 November.