October 13, 2020 (KHARTOUM) – South Sudan’s Agriculture and Food Security minister, Josephine Lagu has called for exchange of experiences on agriculture with neighbouring Sudan.

South Sudan agriculture (Getty)

She made the remarks during an official visit to Khartoum on Tuesday.

"We seek to strengthen the relationship between the two countries and looking forward to transferring Sudan’s agricultural experiences, especially since Sudan is developed and has experiences in the agricultural field, as evidenced by the existence of good and advanced models in the field of food security," she explained.

Sudan’s acting Agriculture and Natural Resources minister, Abdel Gadir Terkawi called for coordination between Sudan and South Sudan and reactivation of the Agricultural Cooperation Agreements signed between the two nations.

He affirmed the strong relationship between the two sisterly countries.

While in Khartoum, however, the South Sudanese delegation will reportedly visit the Trade and Livestock ministry and the Gezira project, in addition to some agriculture projects in the private sector.

But despite the huge agricultural potential it possessed, only about 5% of South Sudan’s land is cultivated, yet the country also offers abundant water resources in the Nile basin, and forestry assets are plentiful, with tens of thousands of hectares of teak and other high-value hardwoods available for sustainable harvesting.

In 2012, South Sudan’s President Kiir announced a goal to achieve food self-sufficiency. That year, the agriculture ministry launched the national effort for agricultural transformation, and started to identify agricultural opportunities for foreign investors and agribusinesses.

(ST)