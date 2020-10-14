October 13, 2020 (JUBA) - The Chinese government has pledged $300,000 for disaster response in South Sudan.

A heavily flooded area in a remote part of South Sudan (Getty)

Ning, China’s ambassador to South Sudan made the announcement on Monday.

He said the aid will help South Sudan respond to floods which have affected at least 800,000 people across the world’s newest nation.

“China will continue to work with South Sudan to deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields as the two countries are going to celebrate the 10th anniversary of diplomatic ties,” said the envoy.

Meanwhile, South Sudan’s Foreign Affair minister, Beatrice Khamisa Wani thanked the Chinese government for assisting flood victims.

South Sudan, she stressed, remained committed to bolstering relations with the Asian nation for the benefits of the two peoples.

In August, South Sudan’s Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC) warned that thousands of people displaced by floods and conflict could face serious food shortages if they are not supported.

(ST)