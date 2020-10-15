October 14, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Trump administration has reportedly continued to push Sudan to agree on normalizing ties with Israel in return for a package of incentives that includes removing it from the list of states that sponsor terrorism.

Sources told Sudan Tribune that despite a failed attempt in Abu Dhabi last September to seal a deal on the issue, the two sides continued discussing a possible compromise afterwards.

The latest offer included U.S. pledges of delisting and pushing Congress to act on sovereign immunity bill for Sudan as well as several economic incentives.

Under the proposal, the U.S. would almost immediately authorize shipments delivered to Sudan that include wheat, food and medicine worth nearly six hundreds millions of dollars.

The U.S. also agreed to cancel $3 billion worth of debt owed by Sudan in the next fiscal year that starts in October 2021.

The proposal also included MoU’s on financing through U.S. Development Finance Corporation & U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM) worth $1 billion each.

Moreover, Washington promised to mobilize its allies to convene an investment conference for Sudan and provide more assistance to the east African nation.

The U.S. would also support a Paris Club meeting to discuss debt relief for Sudan.

Both sides will also work together towards lifting a ban imposed last January on Sudanese citizens who apply for US green card lottery visas.

Sources said that the U.S. administration asked Sudan to provide a final answer on the proposal by October 15.

The Chairman of the Sovereign Council Abdel-Fatah al-Burhan reportedly appears in favour of the deal, while the Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok remains hesitant due to his insistence on cash infusion.

But the U.S. and Israeli side insist that any deal be blessed by both Burhan and Hamdok.

In statements to the Financial Times on 11 October, Hamdok reiterated his call to separate between the removal from the terror list and the normalization with Israel.

“We believe we have ticked boxes for us to be removed,” he said, referring to the nearly $400 million that his government hardly collected to ensure the compensation of the U.S. victims of terror attacks.

(ST)