Six killed in East Sudan tribal clashes over removal of Kassala governor

October 14, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Six people were killed in Suakin city of the Red Sea State on Wednesday as result of tribal clashes between the between Beni Amer and Hadandawa tribesmen after the dismissal of Kassala governor on Tuesday.

In a bid to diffuse the tribal tensions in eastern Sudan, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok sacked Kassala Governor Saleh Mohamed Saleh Ammar.

His dismissal was rejected by his tribe of Beni Amer who considered it a reward for Hadandawa created troubles in the region and threatened the social peace.

Immediately after Hamdok’s decision, the security situation has seriously deteriorated in several cities in eastern Sudan and clashes were reported in several areas.

In a statement issued on Wednesday evening, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) said that six people were killed and 20 others were injured by blunt instruments.

In response, the Red Sea Governor imposed a curfew in Port Sudan and Suakin, some 60 kilometres from the state capital, from 12 pm until 4 am starting from Wednesday, state news agency SUNA reported.

The security committee in the Red Sea State said that the protesters blocked the roads leading to the northern part of the port in Port Sudan, the port of Suakin which is at 60 km from the Red Sea capital and some roads in the peripheral neighbourhoods of Port Sudan city.

Ammar criticizes his dismissal

The relieved governor, Ammar, criticized Hamdok’s decision saying it would hamper efforts to reconcile the different tribal components and enhance peaceful coexistence in eastern Sudan.

He disclosed he had offered his resignation "provided that the price would be peace and reconciliation".

Ammar believed his dismissal was a "surrender to the blackmail of the remnants of the dissolved National Congress Party and the supporters of the former regime".

However, he called for restraint and not to resort to violence against individuals or state institutions, recalling his tribesmen that they have the right to protest peacefully against his removal.

