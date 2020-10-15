Machar, EU envoy discuss security arrangements

October 13, 2020 (JUBA) – The European Union (EU) ambassador to South Sudan, Christian Bader met South Sudan’s First Vice President, Riek Machar to discuss the status of the implementation of the peace agreement.

Riek Machar poses at his office (FVPO photo)

Speaking to reporters after Tuesday’s meeting, Bader said they held very lengthy conversions with Machar on several issues, specifically citing the delays in the implementation of the security arrangements.

“We mentioned a lot of issues that were preventing things from going as fast as we all wished to do, like the coronavirus that has brought some unnecessary delays, but things are going in the right way,” he said.

The EU ambassador said he remains optimistic the revitalized peace agreement will be fully implemented by the parties in South Sudan.

“We have more meetings of the council of ministers, we are now waiting for the national assembly to be dissolved, we have all these new appointments and I know the list prepared by the opposition is ready. So we hope it can happen very soon, maybe even this week,” he stressed.

The international community and other signatories to the agreement have repeatedly called on the government to honour its pledge for the timely implementation of the agreement.

However, since the formation of the coalition government in February, there have been delays in the establishment of a national legislative assembly and the continued absence of state and county administrations.

(ST)