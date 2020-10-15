FFC dismiss removal of fuel subsidy



October 14, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - A leading member in the Economic Committee of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) Wednesday dismissed the removal of fuel subsidies before to finalize some studies by the cabinet.

The dismissal came after statements by the Energy Minister Khairy Abdel Rahman on 10 October announcing the liberalization of fuel prices very soon.

Adel Khalfallah, a member of the FFC Economic Committee told Sudan Tribune that the resources and expenditure committees of the ruling coalition on Wednesday have agreed to complete discussions next Saturday to agree on a joint report to the prime minister.

“Hamdok will take the appropriate decision on the fuel subsidy upon this joint report,” he further said.

"Premature, any statement about the cut of subsidies before the conclusion of the Committees’ work, he said after underscoring that these committees are formed by the Council of Ministers.

He added that after filling the report they would request a meeting with the Prime Minister to discuss the matter in light of the reports of the different committees and consider ways to reduce the gap between revenues and spending.

Some FFC groups voiced their opposition to the removal of subsidies and propose that Hamdok implement another policy.

They propose to maintain the fuel subsidy and the impose addition taxes on rich people to be calculated according to the vehicle consumption.

