Rome talks ended without any resolution: Malong faction

October 14, 2020 (ROME) – Talks between the South Sudanese government delegation and the opposition alliance (SSOMA) loyal to Gen. Paul Malong ended without any resolution, a faction of the alliance said.

Talks between South Sudan government and opposition alliance took place in Rome, Italy from October 9-12, 2020 (courtesy photo)

The talks, mediated by the Sant’Egidio community in Rome, Italy took place between October 9 and 12.

The faction of SSOMA, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said the meeting ended without any resolve except for the reaffirmation and recommitment to the cessation of hostilities agreement (CoHA).

It said the delegation led by Gen. Malong met with the government delegation led by Hon. Nhial Deng Nhial on October 10 in Rome.

“The dialogue between SSOMA and the government was cordial and fruitful,” partly reads the group’s statement issued Wednesday.

According to SSOMA, Nhial expressed President Salva Kiir’s seriousness and commitment to an inclusive peace process and implementation in South Sudan.

“The dialogue stressed on the importance of silencing the guns in order to allow the people of South Sudan to choose how to govern themselves in an inclusive manner as well as in the making of the constitution process. The government strongly expressed that the security reforms cannot be made in the absence of Gen. Paul Malong Awan and Gen. Oyay Deng Ajak, both of whom were part and parcel of the liberation struggle,” said the group.

It added, “That peace can only be achieved if all the opposition groups are included and back in the country. The two delegations expressed their commitments in being open minded to finding solutions and making an agreement that will bring change and lasting peace for the suffering people of South Sudan.”

The group lauded the Sant’Egidio community for hosting the talks and assured supporters and people of South Sudan that SSOMA is committed to the Rome Peace Process under the auspices of the Sant’Egidio to achieve just and sustainable peace in South Sudan.

Founded in 1968, the Community of Sant’Egidio is a lay Catholic association dedicated to social service provision

