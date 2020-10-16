Sudan’s Rawat oil field to start production in November 2020

October 15, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The state-owned company, Sudapet, will start crude oil production at the Rawat oil field in the White Nile State next November, a Sudanese official said on Thursday.

Sudanese oil workers at one of GNPOC fields in South Kordofan (file photo Asawer oil company)

Rawat is part of block 25, which is located at 140 km south of Kosti of the White Nile State, near the border with South Sudan.

Ayman Aboul Joukh, Sudapet General Director, told Sudan Tribune that Rawat in its first production phase next November will produce 3,000 barrels per day.

"To increase oil production, Sudapet needs to build a treatment plant and a pipeline as well as the participation of foreign investors," Aboul Joukh added.

The block is fully owned by Sudapet. In April 2018, Sudan acquired the 30% owned by two Nigerian companies: Express Petroleum & Gas and Mensana.

The block is located west of the White Nile and situated about 60 km from Sudan’s oil export pipeline. Also, the area is sparsely populated with a limited road system.

In an initial projection, in 2018 the company said the block 25 would produce at least 5,000 b/d by the end of 2018, rising to 10,000-15,000 b/d by end-2019.

Sudan’s significant foreign debt prevents foreign investors from entering into the Sudanese market.

The World Bank says ready to consider writing off the debt, but Sudan’s inclusion in the U.S. blacklist of terror states is seen as major to the exemption.

According to Trading Economics, Sudan oil production has decreased to 50,000 bpd in June from 65,000 bpd in May 2020.

