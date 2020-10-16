 
 
 
Friday 16 October 2020

AU envoy laud President Kiir’s peace efforts in Sudan

October 16, 2020 (JUBA) – The head of the African Union (AU) mission in South Sudan, Joram M. Biswaro has commended President Salva Kiir’s effort in the recent signing of Sudan’s peace deal.

President Salva Kiir speaks at the army’s command council in Juba on October 31, 2019 (PPU photo)

Biswaro, accompanied by South Sudan’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Beatrice Khamisa Wani, visited Kiir in his office in Juba in Thursday.

Speaking to the media shortly after the meeting, the AU ambassador congratulated the South Sudanese leader for his recent award from the Universal Peace Federation International for his peace efforts.

For her part, the Foreign Affairs minister, said the country is not printing a new currency, urging the general public to remain calm and continue with their normal social economic activities.

On Wednesday, Kiir said the proposal to change the country’s current currency is a long-term proposal, which has not yet been passed by the council of ministers.

Speaking during an extraordinary meeting of the council of ministers, Kiir said the proposal is to be subjected to a study before a decision is made as part of efforts to control hyperinflation.

During the meeting, the council of ministers agreed to divert and inject oil money into the market to help stabilization of the economy.

South Sudan, which imports basic commodities and food from neighbouring countries, has suffered an acute shortage of hard currency following the reduction of crude oil production and the sharp collapse of oil price.

(ST)

