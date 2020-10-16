October 16, 2020 (JUBA) - The United Nations humanitarian agency (OCHA) has announced up to $10 million for flood-affected families in South Sudan.

A heavily flooded area in a remote part of South Sudan (Getty)

In a statement issued Thursday, the UN humanitarian chief for South Sudan, Alain Noudehou said the funds from UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) will enable the flood-affected families get emergency relief such as food, temporary shelter and clean water

"I welcome the much-needed funding from the CERF. It will help provide immediate relief to the most vulnerable people and scale up the humanitarian response in the most affected counties along the White Nile," he said.

According to the agency, other items like mosquito nets, nutritional supplies and basic hygiene items will be provided to improve health and sanitation conditions and help prevent water-borne diseases.

"Adults who are fit to work will receive food or cash in return for repairing dykes to defend their communities from future floods," it noted.

More than $80 million is reportedly needed to respond to severe floods that hit the country.

Since July, the UN said, some 800,000 people have been affected by flooding in South Sudan, with approximately 368,000 people displaced and are unable to return to their homes and lands.

(ST)