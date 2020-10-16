October 15, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government signed a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. multinational General Electric Company (GE), on Thursday, with the aim of increasing electricity generation by up to 470 megawatts.

The firm will deliver electricity to about600,000 households through mobile turbines installed in three existing power plants that will help to resolve the recurrent electricity outages the country faces.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok welcomed the deal in a meeting attended by the U.S. Chargé d’affaires in Khartoum with a delegation from the American General Electric Company and its partners, ABB, a multinational firm of heavy electrical equipment and MPS, a U.S. company for electronic systems.

The Energy Ministry said the GE will equip gas turbines (TM2500) to generate 350 megawatts and rehabilitate three existing that will add up to 120MW.

The rehabilitation of the three power plants will be executed by GE Steam Energy which will increase the production capacity by 10%.

The company said it was also exploring cooperation on further power projects as well as health projects including the modernization of radiology, cardiology and oncology infrastructure and healthcare in rural areas.

In line with this agreement; GE will cooperate with the Sudanese government to strengthen the infrastructure to support economic and social development in Sudan.

In 2012, the U.S. firm implemented a number of humanitarian projects in Sudan.

(ST)