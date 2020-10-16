 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 16 October 2020

Sudan, U.S. General Electric agree to boost electricity generation

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Alfula Crude Oil and Natural Gas-fired Power Plant, Sudan (Lahmeyer Photo)

October 15, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government signed a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. multinational General Electric Company (GE), on Thursday, with the aim of increasing electricity generation by up to 470 megawatts.

The firm will deliver electricity to about600,000 households through mobile turbines installed in three existing power plants that will help to resolve the recurrent electricity outages the country faces.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok welcomed the deal in a meeting attended by the U.S. Chargé d’affaires in Khartoum with a delegation from the American General Electric Company and its partners, ABB, a multinational firm of heavy electrical equipment and MPS, a U.S. company for electronic systems.

The Energy Ministry said the GE will equip gas turbines (TM2500) to generate 350 megawatts and rehabilitate three existing that will add up to 120MW.

The rehabilitation of the three power plants will be executed by GE Steam Energy which will increase the production capacity by 10%.

The company said it was also exploring cooperation on further power projects as well as health projects including the modernization of radiology, cardiology and oncology infrastructure and healthcare in rural areas.

In line with this agreement; GE will cooperate with the Sudanese government to strengthen the infrastructure to support economic and social development in Sudan.

In 2012, the U.S. firm implemented a number of humanitarian projects in Sudan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Rome Declaration of Principles: What value is it adding to R-ARCSS? 2020-10-15 18:55:47 By Lam Akol On the 12th of October 2020, the government in Juba and one faction of SSOMA led by Gen Thomas Cirillo issued a Declaration of Principles (DoP) so as to guide their future (...)

Advice to Sant’Egidio-mediated South Sudan peace process (2) 2020-10-14 18:13:08 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi Like the first one, the author aims to achieve this by addressing the following three (3) broad and crucial issues in the peace process: 1- Which Parties exactly make (...)

Advice to Sant’Egidio-mediated South Sudan peace process 2020-10-11 23:26:07 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi According to media reports, peace talks between the government of South Sudan and the holdout opposition group, the South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA) (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.