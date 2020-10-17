 
 
 
Malong's forces reiterate commitment to ceasefire in South Sudan

October 16, 2020 (JUBA) -The rebel South Sudan United Army (SSUA) of Paul Malong reiterated its commitment to the ceasefire agreement renewed in Rome recently.

SSUF response to SSOMA (ST photo)In meeting brokered by Sant’Egidio religious community held in Rome from 9to 12 October, the government and SSOMA faction under the leadership of Malong renewed their commitment to the cessation of hostilities agreement agreed earlier this year.

"The government strongly expressed that the security reforms cannot be made in the absence of Gen. Paul Malong Awan and Gen. Oyay Deng Ajak, both of whom were part and parcel of the liberation struggle," further said a statement issued on 14 October.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Friday, Maj. Gen. Khamis Silvano, the commander of the SSUA forces in the Upper Nile State Military Sector, affirmed their commitment to cease hostilities with the government.

"The parties, especially the government, must take advantage of this truce to achieve comprehensive peace to end the suffering of the people and to accelerate the formation of the national army," stressed Silvano.

"We in the SSUM/A under the leadership of General Malong seek to build a state of citizenship in which everyone has equal rights and duties," he added.

During the last week of September, SSOMA split into two groups, led by Thomas Cirilo and Malong who refused to include a call for a federal system granting large autonomy to the states in the charter of the alliance.

On the other hand, the head of the Real SPLM Pagan Amum refused to sign the charter to protest the suspension of SSUM.

The mediator, however, managed to hold two separate tracks for the two factions with the government delegation by Nhial Deng Nhial and Barnaba Marial Benjamin.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

