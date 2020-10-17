Sudan opens south-eastern border with Ethiopia

October 16, 2020 (ED DAMAZIN) - Sudan announced the opening of its south-eastern border with Ethiopia after signing a peace agreement with an armed group in the Bule Nile State.
- Blue Nile state
The government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) including the SPLM-N led by Malik Agar signed a peace agreement in Juba on 3 October.
Agar himself is touring the war-affected areas in the Blue Nile.
Also, the government and the SPLM-N of Abdel Aziz al-Hilu are expected to resume talks in the coming weeks.
Speaking in a rally held in the border city Qaissan on Friday, Governor Abdel Raham Nur al-Dayem announced the opening of the border crossing point with Ethiopia.
Al-Dayem further directed cancel cross-border tax between the two countries enhance security measures.
In the past, the government forces and the SPLM-N clashed several times in the border town.
The civilian governor expressed his appreciation for the peaceful coexistence in Qaissan locality and on the area residents to make the peace process successful.
He further renewed calls for Abdel Aziz al-Hilu and his deputy chairman Joseph Toga to join the ongoing efforts to end the war and to achieve development and prosperity in the state.
(ST)
