 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 17 October 2020

Sudan opens south-eastern border with Ethiopia

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 16, 2020 (ED DAMAZIN) - Sudan announced the opening of its south-eastern border with Ethiopia after signing a peace agreement with an armed group in the Bule Nile State.

Blue Nile state

The government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) including the SPLM-N led by Malik Agar signed a peace agreement in Juba on 3 October.

Agar himself is touring the war-affected areas in the Blue Nile.

Also, the government and the SPLM-N of Abdel Aziz al-Hilu are expected to resume talks in the coming weeks.

Speaking in a rally held in the border city Qaissan on Friday, Governor Abdel Raham Nur al-Dayem announced the opening of the border crossing point with Ethiopia.

Al-Dayem further directed cancel cross-border tax between the two countries enhance security measures.

In the past, the government forces and the SPLM-N clashed several times in the border town.

The civilian governor expressed his appreciation for the peaceful coexistence in Qaissan locality and on the area residents to make the peace process successful.

He further renewed calls for Abdel Aziz al-Hilu and his deputy chairman Joseph Toga to join the ongoing efforts to end the war and to achieve development and prosperity in the state.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Fixing South Sudan’s economy 2020-10-17 10:54:33 By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon A lot of questions beseech people's minds when it comes to current South Sudan's deteriorating economy. Experts might have been inquisitive on the country's capability (...)

Rome Declaration of Principles: What value is it adding to R-ARCSS? 2020-10-15 18:55:47 By Lam Akol On the 12th of October 2020, the government in Juba and one faction of SSOMA led by Gen Thomas Cirillo issued a Declaration of Principles (DoP) so as to guide their future (...)

Advice to Sant’Egidio-mediated South Sudan peace process (2) 2020-10-14 18:13:08 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi Like the first one, the author aims to achieve this by addressing the following three (3) broad and crucial issues in the peace process: 1- Which Parties exactly make (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.