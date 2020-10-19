Warrap State calm and stable, governor tells Kiir

October 18, 2020 (JUBA) – The governor of South Sudan’s Warrap State, Bona Panek Biar on Friday briefed President Salva Kiir of the calm and stability months after the disarmament was conducted.

South Sudan’s Warrap State, Bona Panek Biar briefs President Salva Kiir in Juba, October 16, 2020 (Courtesy photo)

Speaking to the media after the meeting Kiir in his office in Juba, Biar said the security situation of Warrap was generally calm and stable with only minor criminal cases being handled by the state authorities.

Also present at the meeting was the Minister for the Presidency, Nhial Deng Nhial.

In August, the national unity government launched a disarmament exercise in Tonj County, saying armed militias were fueling inter-communal violence.

At least 81 people were reportedly killed in Warrap following heavy fighting between armed civilians and the military conducting disarmament.

(ST)