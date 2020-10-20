 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 20 October 2020

UN chief assures IDPs in Bentiu and Malakal of protection

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 19, 2020 (JUBA) – The head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), David Shearer has reassured internally displaced persons in Malakal and Bentiu of protection from the UN.

David Shearer (UN photo)

He made the remarks during official visits to the two towns last week.

“I know that some people are nervous about the transition of POC sites into conventional camps for displaced people,” said Shearer.

He added, “But I want those who are displaced to know that UNMISS is here. We are not going anywhere. We are committed to providing protection and peace-building across the region.”

The senior UN official was making the first visit to the camps following announcements that the mission was withdrawing its peacekeepers.

During last week’s tour, the UNMISS boss prioritized meetings with displaced communities living in the protection sites next to UN bases.

Thousands of people fled into UN bases when fighting broke out in South Sudan in mid-December 2013. The peacekeeping mission opened its gates to provide them sanctuary and established what are known today as protection of civilians’ sites.

While on his visit to Bentiu, Shearer spent time at the joint police control centre where local law enforcement are working closely with UN police to protect citizens.

“Our hope is that displaced communities get to experience this freedom and security as well and can ultimately return to their former homes to rebuild their lives,” he stressed.

UNMISS replaced the UN Mission in Sudan (UNMIS) whose mandate expired after South Sudan’s independence in July 2011 when six year interim period of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) ended.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Fixing South Sudan’s economy 2020-10-17 10:54:33 By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon A lot of questions beseech people's minds when it comes to current South Sudan's deteriorating economy. Experts might have been inquisitive on the country's capability (...)

Rome Declaration of Principles: What value is it adding to R-ARCSS? 2020-10-15 18:55:47 By Lam Akol On the 12th of October 2020, the government in Juba and one faction of SSOMA led by Gen Thomas Cirillo issued a Declaration of Principles (DoP) so as to guide their future (...)

Advice to Sant’Egidio-mediated South Sudan peace process (2) 2020-10-14 18:13:08 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi Like the first one, the author aims to achieve this by addressing the following three (3) broad and crucial issues in the peace process: 1- Which Parties exactly make (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.