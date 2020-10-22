No to calls for anti-peace protests

By Mahmoud A. Suleiman

Some traditional Sudanese political parties have grown old and are crying out to demand that the Sudanese people go out on October 21, 2020, in a major demonstration to bring down the government of the transitional prime minister, Dr Abdallah Hamdok, so the Sudanese people must not respond to this strife that was calling against the Sudanese peace that was signed in Juba the capital of the sisterly country South Sudan, on the third of October 2020.

On the other hand, the masses have realized that the establishment of the institutions of the current transitional period falls short of the tasks of the Revolution and that a group of people of new empowerment trembles their preference whenever there is a glimmer of hope to gather the parties of the country on one level, and fear To lose some of what they have gained through theft for so long. Peace has become a reality. So what do the forces of apostasy do except to set fires here and there to distract people from peace and its momentum?

However, the time of playing on the acumen and knowledge of the citizen is over. Whoever stirs the events of the East at this time is aiming for peace. We do not excuse the Hamdok government that it implements the agenda of the open and open enemies of peace, and those who work in secret and behind the guise of regional and international intelligence.

Otherwise, why did I dismiss the Wali of Kassala, who has not yet taken over his job? While all the governors will be dismissed, according to what we understood from the agreements and the prudent political groups and those who read the events correctly about the state of the country and the problems that causing suffering to the majority of the population due to the failure of the government in all fields and the despair of all people, that calls for the dissolution of the transitional systems of government immediately and the Finally signed agreements and re-assigning them to run the wheel of work until the formation of the new systems. This is especially true since half of the government is appointed ministers that brought coldness and peace to the angry masses and help to absorb some anger.

This government in its current form and behind it its miserable incubator – Forces for declaration of Freedom and Change (FFC) will lead the country to dangerous pitfalls and junctures from which it does not know how to get out. We are counting on the wise people of the country and on our brothers in the Armed Struggle Movements (ASM) who came to peace under very delicate conditions and they are fully aware of it. With the situation in us and outwardly, and with that they accepted the peace, but they accepted the challenge, so they must accelerate the implementation of what was agreed upon as soon as possible according to the timetables drawn, and any talk by the sedition mongers who remained horrified by the outcome of the peace signed in Juba about patching the existing institutions means scrambling to the quota system and moving away from the starting platform.

The new, right start is to bring about the foundations of the transitional period by dislodging but rather destroying, and establishing a new foundation on solid foundations with the broad participation of the general population and its political, union, youth, women, and refugee forces, etc., This is the only way that leads us to safety, Oh God, We do not ask you to answer the judiciary, but we ask you for kindness; statements made by Mr Baroud Sandal Rajab the attorney.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi-Mahatma Gandhi, for short- the Indian lawyer, anti-colonial nationalist, and political ethicist, who employed nonviolent resistance to lead the successful campaign for India’s independence from British rule, and in turn inspired movements for civil rights and freedom across the world has been quoted as saying: “When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time they can seem invincible but in the end, they always fall, thank of it –always.”

Dr Mahmoud A. Suleiman is an author, columnist and a blogger. His blog is http://thussudan.wordpress.com/