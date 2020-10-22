 
 
 
Independent group accuses Sudanese police of excessive force toward protesters

Sudanese protesters chant slogans as they gather ahead of a rally to put pressure on the government to implement reform in Khartoum, Sudan October 21, 2020. (Reuters photo)October 21, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The independent Central Sudan Doctors Committee (CSDC) Wednesday denounced police brutality against peaceful protests, saying a demonstrator was killed and 12 others injured.

Thousands of demonstrators from the government supporters or the Islamist opposition staged protests in Khartoum state denouncing the deteriorating economic conditions, the lack of justice and reforms, more than a year after the revolution that brought down the al-Bashir regime.

The supporters of the transitional government called for immediate reforms of state institutions and control of the military-owned economic companies, curbing the rampant inflation, and achieving justice.

While the Islamists supporters of the former regime who sought to take advantage of these protests chanted slogans calling for the removal of Hamdok government.

Eyewitnesses told the Sudan Tribune that the police forces used tear gas and rubber bullets against the peaceful protestors in Khartoum who tried to cross the blocked bridges from Omdurman and Khartoum North.

Also, the security forces closed all roads leading to central Khartoum, where located the army headquarters, the presidential palace.

The protests coincided with the 56th anniversary October Revolution the country’s first uprising against the military regime in 1964.

Some groups of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) called to take to the street on this anniversary to put pressure on the government and to denounce its economic policy as they failed to dissuade Hamdok to change the IMF-inspired reforms during a recent economic conference.

The demonstrators for reforms chanted also slogans expressing their support Hamdok and his government every time they meet Islamist protesters. However, there were no clashes between the two camps despite the big number of the pro-government demonstrators.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that the police forces arrested many demonstrators, before releasing them later.

The Sky News Arabia’s office in Khartoum said that the police forces prevented their team from filming the protests, and also removed the pictures from their cameras.

The Ministry of Information, in a statement released later, confirmed the attack and apologized for the journalists, adding they were in contact with the security services to investigate the incident.

(ST)

