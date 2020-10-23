Malong denies calling for removal of ministers, two VPs

October 22, 2020 (NAIROBI) – The opposition South Sudan United Front/Army (SSUF/A) has dismissed allegations that its leader, Gen. Paul Malong Awan secretly asked for removal of certain ministers and two Vice-Presidents as a pre-condition for his return to the country.

Former SPLA chief of staff Paul Malong Awan (ST Photo)

The office of the SSUF/A leader, in a statement issued Wednesday, accused some security elements “competing for power” of spreading propaganda against the former military chief of staff.

“However, such campaign is solely intended to spoil the peace process that’s underway in Rome,” partly reads the statement.

It added, “SSUF/A Chairman and C-in-C is not part of the R-TGONU and did not sign the R-ARCISS to be meddling in the internal power struggle in Juba”.

The SSUF leader, his office further stated, is still outside the country negotiating a just peace for the people of South Sudan.

“Unfortunately, some people we know have been restless since Rome mediated talks began. These individuals have led a smear campaign against Gen. Malong out of fear that he would bring stability to the disadvantage of crisis profiteers who enjoy the suffering of our people,” it stressed.

Meanwhile, the opposition group said its leader stands with South Sudanese in the challenging times, assuring them of his commitment to seeking a lasting solution for peace, security and development.

Last week, South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOMA) loyal to Malong renewed their commitment to the cessation of hostilities agreement agreed earlier this year at a meeting brokered by the Sant’Egidio religious community held in Rome, Italy from October 9-12.

(ST)