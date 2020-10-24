Sudan-Israel normalization deal will be implemented after ratification: FM minister

October 24, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The agreement to normalize relations with Israel will enter into force once it is ratified by the legislative body, said Sudan’s Foreign Minister on Friday.

Omer Gamar Eldin confirmed to the official news agency SUNA that the transitional authority - represented by the cabinet and the Sovereign Council - agreed to normalize relations with Israel as it was announced in a joint statement released by the White House in Washington on Friday.

"The ratification of the (normalization) agreement will be made by the Legislative Council and the democratic institutions that include all parties and the political coalition supporting the transitional government," Gamar Eldin added in the first official comment after the joint statement.

So far, the transitional legislative council has not been formed, but the Constitutional Document governing the transition granted its powers to a joint meeting between the Sovereign Council and the cabinet.

"The leaders agreed to the normalization of relations between Sudan and Israel and to end the state of belligerence between their nations. In addition, the leaders agreed to begin economic and trade relations, with an initial focus on agriculture," reads the joint statement.

The normalization "is not an isolated event, but rather a continuous process, and if the agreement is endorsed, the benefits for Sudan will be substantial" stressed the minister, before to add that all these developments and their realization are subject to legislative work.

The minister said this agreement ends the state of belligerence with the State of Israel, and a lot of diplomatic, political, economic and investment work will follow after its ratification.

He added that many delegations will arrive in Khartoum to launch joint actions in various fields.

"Delegations will meet in the coming weeks to negotiate agreements of cooperation in those areas as well as in agriculture technology, aviation, migration issues and other areas for the benefit of the two peoples," said the joint statement.

