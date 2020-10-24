 
 
 
Saturday 24 October 2020

Sudan’s leftist groups reject normalization with Israel

Sudanese Communist Party supporters hold flags as they arrive to the Friendship Hall in Khartoum to attend the SCP 6th convention on 31 July 2016 (ST Photo)October 24, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The National Consensus Forces, which are part of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) Friday voiced their rejection of normalization with Israel and threatened to form a broad popular front to resist this rapprochement.

The leftist and Arab nationalist political forces had warned the Sudanese prime minister not to go along with the military component of the Sovereign Council in the rapprochement with Israel, saying that the transitional government has no mandate to take this decision.

In a statement released after the joint statement announcing the normalization, the NFC said that the transitional government violated the constitutional document and went against "the Three No’s, in support of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people."

The statement was referring to the Khartoum Resolution adopted in an Arab meeting held in August 1967 known as "The Three No’s"; No peace with Israel, no recognition of Israel, no negotiations with Israel".

The statement stressed that the joint agreement ignored public opinion and is not binding on them. It further called on the government to "to freeze any steps for normalization with the Jewish state."

"Our people will abide by their historical positions and work through a broad front to resist normalization and support the Palestinian people in order to obtain their full legitimate rights," stressed the statement.

The consensus forces include the Communist Party, the Baath Party, the Nasserist Party, and the United Unionist Party.

The National Umma Party led by Sadiq al-Mahdi declared its rejection of normalization and threatened to withdraw its support for the government.

Al-Madhi’s party is expected to issue a statement on Saturday.

(ST)

