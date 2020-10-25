Sudan says deal to normalize with Israel to be ratified by joint meeting

October 24, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese government on Saturday brushed aside the rejection of the normalization deal with Israel by some political groups and announced that the agreement would be ratified by the cabinet and the collegial presidency.

Some leftist and Arab nationalist together with Islamist groups rejected the normalization of relations between Sudan and Israel and called for protests to bring the government to stop the deal.

Also, the National Umma Party of Sadiq al-Mahdi had threatened to withdraw its support to the transitional but no decision was announced. The party leader, however, boycotted a conference on Islamic Renewal organized by the government on Saturday to protest the normalization.

Nasr al-Din Abdel Bari Justice Minister released a statement on Saturday defending the normalization decision and its legitimacy. He said the agreement has the support of the Sudanese people.

The transitional government, which is led by a Prime Minister enjoying the support that no prime minister had in the history of Sudan, has the political ability to make major decisions. Abdel Bari said.

"It is not a traditional transitional government, but rather a founding government," he stressed.

The minister further said the normalization agreement (...) "must be approved by the legislative body or the cabinet and the Sovereign Council in a joint meeting, in the event that the legislature is not established when the final normalization agreement is signed".

The political forces hostile to the normalization with Israel say that the government has to implement the needed reforms for elections. Only an elected government has the right to take major political decisions.

In response to statements that the normalization violates Israel boycott act of 1958, Abdel Bari said that in such a case the government would amend the existing domestic laws to be consistent with the international obligations.

Abdel Bari led the government delegation to negotiate the normalization deal with Israel.

Also, al-Burhan personally oversaw the discussions as he was more enthusiastic to the deal.

Sudan is the fifth Arab state to establish diplomatic relations with Israel after Egypt in 1979, Jordan in 1994, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September 2020.

The UAE, Bahrain and Egypt welcomed the normalization between Sudan and Israel.

For its part, the Palestinian Authority strongly condemned the deal.

The accord "harms our Palestinian people and their just cause, and even harms the Sudanese national interests," reads a statement issued in Ramallah.

The Sudanese minister stressed that his government seek to achieve the interests of the Sudanese and its rapprochement with Israel or any other country does not necessarily mean causing harm to any country.

