Israeli delegation travels to Khartoum for further talks on normalization

Israeli PM Netanyahu speaks about normalization with Sudan on 24 October 2020 (ST photo)October 24, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - An Israeli delegation will head to Khartoum soon to finalize the normalisation agreement between the two countries, said the Israeli Prime Minister on Saturday.

In a televised address on the normalization deal with Sudan, Benjamin Netanyahu said the del truck with Sudan was the result of steady efforts exerted by his government to normalize relations with the Arab countries.

“An Israeli delegation will leave to Sudan in the coming days to complete the agreement,” Netanyahu said.

In Khartoum, the government said that the peace agreement with Israel and the establishment of diplomatic relations with Israel would be ratified by the joint meeting cabinet and the Sovereign Council.

The joint meeting exercises the legislative power until the formation of the legislative council, according to the transitional constitution.

“We brought three peace deals in six weeks. It’s not luck, it’s not a coincidence but the result of clear policy, and our efforts,” he said alluding to the normalization agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

"We made peace for peace and changed the Middle East. More countries on the way to normalize with Israel, he added.

Netanyahu recalled that Sudan once was used to smuggle weapons to Hamas through Sinai.

"This forced me to order steps to prevent this and indeed this changed,” he added referring to an Israeli attack on a weapons plant in Khartoum in 2012, and an ammunition warehouse in 2014.

The Israeli Prime Minister praised Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni for his role to organize the meeting between him and the chairman of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on 3 February 2020.

He also recalled the role of the late Najwa Gadaheldam a Sudanese diplomatic adviser of al-Burhan. She died from coronavirus complication last May.

(ST)

