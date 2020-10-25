Sudanese political groups back Sudan-Israel deal

October 24, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Several Sudanese political forces members of the ruling alliance Forces for Freedom and Changes (FFC) or not On Saturday welcomed the normalization of relations with Israel and called for upholding Sudan’s interests in foreign relations.

Hours after the Sudan-Israel agreement to normalize relations, two groups supporting the government: the National Consensus Forces (NCF) and the National Umma Party (NUP), announced their opposition to normalization on Saturday.

In return, the Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP), the Sudanese Revolutionary Front and the Umma Party of Mubarak al-Fadil, in separate statements of, voiced their support for ending the state of belligerence with Israel.

The SCoP said that Sudan’s relations should be based on the national interest above all considerations, and give it the priority over all other interests.

"Normalization with Israel must be under the basis of complete implementation of United Nations resolutions and the preservation of all the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, especially their right to establish an independent state based on the two-state solution," further stressed the centre-left party.

In the same vein, the SRF "greatly welcomed the courageous decision taken by the revolutionary government" to uphold the interests of the Sudanese people and move towards normalizing the relationship with the State of Israel.

"The Revolutionary Front affirms its support for the Palestinians and stands with their legitimate right to establish their state within the framework of the two-state formula," emphasized the alliance of the armed groups.

Also, the Umma Party of Mubarak al-Fadil, which is not a member of the FFC alliance, issued a statement welcoming the agreement to normalize relations with Israel and recalled it had been advocating for this step since 2017.

The splinter faction of the NUP stressed that the agreement was consistent with the demands of the revolution, which called for ending Sudan’s external isolation.

The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) are expected to hold a meeting on Sunday to discuss the normalization with Israel.

It is expected that the meeting will witness a heated debate between supporters and opponents of the agreement.

