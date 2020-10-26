Sudanese communists say committed to the unity of FFC alliance

October 25, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Communist Party (SCP) said its disagreement with the government policies does not affect its commitment to the cohesion of the alliance backing Hamdok cabinet.

Recently, the Sudanese communists criticized the Juba peace agreement and rejected the normalization with Israel.

However, the SCP official spokesperson, Amal Hussein al-Zain told the official news agency SUNA on Sunday that her the leftist party is keen to preserve the cohesion of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) alliance.

"The difference between the party and some allies made some bets that the PCS is working to dismantle the forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change," al-Zain said.

“The SCP stands and supports any rightful stance or action by the government for the benefit of the broad spectrum of the masses,” she said.

“In return, the party rejected any mistake or any action by the government against the will of the people and the goals of its revolution,” the spokesperson stressed.

The FFC are set to take part in a meeting on the normalization with Israel on Monday afternoon together with the cabinet, the Sovereign Council and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front which will take part in such a meeting for the first time after the signing of the peace agreement.

(ST)