Sudan paid terror compensations from its own resources: al-Burhan

October 26, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dismissed that any foreign country had paid compensations for victims of terrorism.

Press reports said that Saudi Arabia encouraged Sudan to normalize with Israel and paid compensations to the victims of terrorism, as part of its efforts to increase Donald Trump’s chances in the presidential elections.

"The amount of compensation for the families of the victims in the bombings was paid from our own resources, and no country paid it on our behalf," he stressed.

Khartoum had encountered severe difficulties to collect compensations to collect the compensations of terror victims. Officials said that the government bought dollars from the black market and this contributed to the depreciation of the Sudanese pound and the rise in inflation.

Last year, Saudi Arabia and the UAE pledged to pay each 1.5 billion to help Sudan. But in fact, they only gave one billion.

