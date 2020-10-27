 
 
 
Trump formally informs U.S Congress of Sudan’s removal from terror list

October 27, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - U.S. President Donald Trump Monday formally notified the Congress of his decision to remove Sudan from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism.

"Pursuant to the Constitution and the laws of the United States,(...) I hereby certify, with respect to the rescission of the determination of August 12, 1993, regarding Sudan that:"

"(i) the Government of Sudan has not provided any support for acts of international terrorism during the preceding 6-month period; and"

"(ii) the Government of Sudan has provided assurances that it will not support acts of international terrorism in the future".

The Congress now has 45 days to pass a resolution rejecting Sudan’s delisting, otherwise, it will become definitive by the end of this delay in December 2020.

The lawmakers also must pass legislation restoring Sudan’s sovereign immunities, to protect Sudan against new lawsuits for terror attacks.

Some Democrat senators vowed to oppose legislation restoring Sudan’s immunity before U.S. courts but it is not clear if they can influence the deal s there is a large support to the delisting in the Congress.

(ST)

