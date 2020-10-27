October 26, 2020 (JUBA) - The Chinese government has donated 1,500 tons of rice in support of the peace process in South Sudan.

The unified force of instructors pose for a group photo in Juba, October 5, 2019 (Xinhua)

The donation, which was given to the National Transitional Committee (NTC), will be used to feed thousands of soldiers assembled in the various cantonment sites across the country.

While receiving the donation from the Chinese government on Monday, Stephen Pal, South Sudan’s Minister of Peace Building said the items would speed up the unification of the joint military force.

"On behalf of the government and the people of South Sudan, I would like to express my profound pleasure to the people and the government of China for the assistance towards the peace process," he said.

For his part, however, Hua Ning, the Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan, said Beijing has supported South Sudan’s peace process with 2,500 tents, 50,000 blankets and 3,000 tons of rice since last year.

"As friends and partners of the South Sudanese government and people, we wish for a smooth implementation of the peace process, especially the reunification of the army," he said.

The ambassador pledged China’s continued support to South Sudan’s peace process.

"Our support will not end here, we are still in discussion with the ministry of defense and related institutions to see the possibility of further support for the cantonment of the army," he stressed.

The process of gathering government and opposition forces into training sites with a view to forming a unified army is a cornerstone of the 2018 peace agreement.

At least 83,000 unified forces are expected to form the national army

(ST)