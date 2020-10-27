October 26, 2020 (CAIRO) – The Egyptian Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly on Monday met South Sudan’s Irrigation and Water Resources minister, Manawa Peter Gatkuoth to discuss water issues.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi (R) shaking hands with South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir at the presidential palace in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, January 10, 2017. (Photo: AFP)

Speaking during the meeting held in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, Madbouly said Egypt would support South Sudan in various fields, with particular focus on South Sudanese students currently in Egypt.

The Egyptian Prime Minister further said his country is ready to set up investment projects in South Sudan, focusing on its priority areas.

He also directed the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to speed up the formation of a Joint Higher Committee between Cairo and Juba, with its first meeting to be held in Cairo before the end of this year.

For his part, Gatkuoth thanked Madbouly for the North African nation’s support for South Sudan during recent floods in the country.

He said Juba is ready to benefit from Egypt’s experience in building South Sudan’s capacity of South Sudan as well as Egyptian investments in agriculture, irrigation, electricity and other projects.

The minister lauded Egypt’s support for South Sudan in the field of education, citing the establishment of industrial schools in South Sudan and its government’s decision to increase the number of scholarships for South Sudanese students studying at Egyptian universities.

(ST)