Sudan, South Sudan agree to open 10 border crossings

October 27, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and South Sudan agreed to open the 10 border crossing points along the 2,000-kilometre (1,200-mile) boundary, said the Sudanese defence minister on Tuesday.

Following the independence of South Sudan in 2011, the two countries closed border and accused each other of supporting rebel groups from both sides affecting traders and communities on both sides.

However, during recent years, the two Sudans felt the need to work together to bring peace and stability on the two sides and create a conducive environment for joint cooperation.

On Monday, South Sudanese Defence Minister Angelina Teny arrived in Khartoum to participate in the meeting of the Joint Political and Security Mechanism with her Sudanese counterpart Yassin Ibrahim to discuss the implementation of the 2012 cooperation agreement including border control and security issues.

On Tuesday, they flew together to Kosti of the White Nile State for laying the foundation stone of a free trade zone.

Speaking at the event, Ibrahim announced the mechanism’s decision to open the 10 border crossing points agreed in the cooperation agreement and the resumption of river navigation between the two countries.

He stressed that these developments imply to set up a long-term joint strategy to serve the peoples of the two countries.

Landlocked South Sudan, only implemented the oil transit deal among the other protocols of the cooperation agreement.

Minister Teny, for her part, underscored that laying the foundation stone for free trade zones and resuming river and road transport is a big step in the implementation of the cooperation agreement between the two countries.

She further said that arrangements are underway to start joint cooperation through the dry port in Kosti through training, clearance programs and all customs procedures.

The dray port is a terminal directly connected by road to the Kosti river port, operating as a centre for the transhipment of river cargo to inland destinations.

Sudanese finance and trade ministers also spoke about their plans to develop border trade and economic cooperation between the countries.

